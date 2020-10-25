Sections
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between CSK and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 18:47 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chennai Super Kings have won the 44th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the highest scorer with 65 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu who contributed 67 runs to the innings.

4 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini.

5 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal which was an expensive one.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 18th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 4 runs from the over.



Chris Morris bowled only 4 balls in the 19th over of the game and gave away 10 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

