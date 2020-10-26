IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: ‘It can become cruel and painful,’ MS Dhoni happy with performance of Chennai Super Kings’ young players

Chennai Super Kings managed to get back into the win column as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. It was a clinical performance from the CSK side as they outperformed RCB in both the batting and bowling department. Chasing an average target of 146 runs, CSK took just 18.4 overs to reach the target.

One of the star performers against RCB was young batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad, who scored an unbeaten 65 after being sent to open with Faf du Plessis. After showing some impatience in the earlier matches, Ruturaj looked clam and composed during his 51-ball innings.

CSK captain MS Dhoni was also happy with his performance as he lauded the 23-year-old batter for innings.

“Rutu (Gaikwad) played really well, backed himself to play the shots that he would play than worry about big shots. If we had seen this (on Ruturaj performing well) in the second or the third game we could have got a glimpse. But this year has been tough on Rutu as well. He batted in Chennai, then Covid, the extra quarantine took precious time away from him. Even in the last game you saw, it happens in cricket, you face the best bowlers and you nick one. You have to help yourself, and when you are out there you have to fight it out with your mind. I felt he did really well after the first single he took and the first hit; he kept getting more and more comfortable with himself.”

“Today the start was very good. Rutu batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. Looking to time the ball, if you look for four, you can get six. It does hurt when you don’t do well so you try to amplify certain emotions. So that the guys just don’t drop the game. That can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad about how the youngsters have responded,” he added.

After a defeat to Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni wasn’t happy with the defeat and said that the youngsters in his squad did not show the spark needed to break into the playing XI at the expense of the veterans.

“You don’t want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don’t want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren’t really there,” Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony after suffering the seven-wicket loss.

“Also the youngsters, we didn’t see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament.

“Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure.”

CSK will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium.