IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:10 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 55th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 50 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal who contributed 57 runs to the innings.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

17 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.



11 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 20th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 153 at 7.7 runs per over.

