IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:12 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 153 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 81 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one.

9 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal which was an expensive one.



4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.1. At the same stage, RCB were 60/1. Delhi Capitals need 72 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.2.

