Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:33 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 153 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 121 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed where he kept things tight.

13 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one.

Shahbaz Ahmed bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.1. At the same stage, RCB were 103/2. Delhi Capitals need 32 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Nov 02, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

4 Nigerians held with 750 gram cocaine worth ₹1.5 crore in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Nov 02, 2020 23:42 IST
Message from Navi Mumbai school about reopening sends parents in a frenzy
Nov 02, 2020 23:41 IST
Biden, Trump make last-mile dash of swing states before Election Day
Nov 02, 2020 23:41 IST
1,000 Mohali women awaiting government’s wedding shagun are now nursing babies
Nov 02, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.