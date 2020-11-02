IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 153 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 121 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed where he kept things tight.

13 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one.

Shahbaz Ahmed bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.1. At the same stage, RCB were 103/2. Delhi Capitals need 32 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.4.

