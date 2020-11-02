IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 153 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 42 runs for the loss of one wicket. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the chase for Delhi Capitals, with Shikhar Dhawan still at the crease.

11 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris which was an expensive one.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Chris Morris bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.4. At the same stage, RCB were 31/1. Delhi Capitals need 111 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

