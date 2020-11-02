Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between DC and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:58 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Delhi Capitals have won the 55th match of IPL 2020 by 6 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Ajinkya Rahane was the highest scorer with 60 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 88 runs to the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 16th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Washington Sundar bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.



Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face Not Found at Not Found whereas Delhi Capitals will meet Not Found in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Nov 02, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Bus operations at Delhi’s ISBTs to begin Tuesday
Nov 02, 2020 23:38 IST
AAP attacks MCDs over non-payment of dues to municipal teachers
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Neighbouring states living in denial over effecs of farm fires on Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP fields heavyweight Asha Devi to retain Patna’s Danapur seat
Nov 02, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.