IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: ‘I have always been a Bangalore boy,’ Virat Kohli says he has ‘never sort of drifted towards Delhi’

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a golden chance to confirm their ticket to the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs on Saturday. They were playing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were in a do or die situation. But it was SRH who ‘did’ the job at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as they defeated RCB by five wickets to boost their chances of getting into the playoffs.

Now the equation is simple for Virat Kohli’s RCB. They will play third-placed Delhi Capitals on Monday to seal their spot in the playoffs. Whoever wins at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will confirm their spot in the top two of IPL 2020. It will also be an interesting scenario for Delhi-born Kohli, who will lead Bangalore on Monday. But Kohli has maintained that he will always be a ‘Bangalore boy’ in the IPL.

“It is a competitive tournament and you can’t take any games lightly or any teams for granted, the situation is in front of us - we have to win our last game to hopefully finish in the top two.”Kohli said Monday’s game against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi would be a cracker with both the teams locked at 14 points.”I have always been a Bangalore boy in the IPL, never sort of drifted towards Delhi,” Kohli said.

A disappointed Kohli also said the RCB ‘weren’t brave enough with the bat’ after his side’s five-wicket defeat at the hands of SRH..

RCB only managed 120 for seven after being put in to bat. SRH chased down the target in 14.1 overs to zoom to fourth spot from seventh in the league standings.

It was RCB’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament but they stayed at second place in the table with 14 points from 13 games.

“It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket. We weren’t brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them (SRH) - they used the pitch well and the change of pace,” Kohli said after the match.

Kohli said dew played an important role in the second innings.”Things changed drastically in the second innings. There was a lot of dew which we didn’t quite predict. They got it right at the toss eventually. In the end it was very difficult to hold the ball.”Strange one. In between we thought the weather has become pleasant and there wasn’t any dew, but last few games in Dubai and here as well there has been dew. The pattern keeps changing but regardless (of that) you need to have runs on the board.”SRH now have 12 points from 13 games and need to win their last league game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians to stay in the hunt.

