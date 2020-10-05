LIVE BLOG RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore seek hat-trick of wins IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs DC: With three wins each, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on six points and a win here for either team in the IPL match today will propel them to the top of the Indian Premier League points-tabl... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 05, 2020 17:40 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Welcome to Match No. 19 of the 2020 Indian Premier League where the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led RCB will be high on confidence, coming off successive wins in the IPL 2020. They edged Mumbai Indians in a Super Over before comprehensively beating the Rajasthan Royals the other day in Abu Dhabi. On the other end are the Capitals, who recovered from the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad with an 18-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB skipper Kohli will be up against a team that represents the city he’s grown up in, a team that has cricketers he’s played with for India and the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. An exciting contest is up for grabs. Follow RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Updates here: 17:40 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant’s ordeals against spin Rishabh Pant has scored 274 runs in seven matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore but RCB will be aware of the fact that the flamboyant batsmen has been dismissed by spinners all three times in the IPL 2020. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Azam Zampa up RCB’s ranks, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against the spin twins.



17:33 hrs IST Virat Kohli 10 runs away from huge T20 achievement Meanwhile, as Delhi Capitals come to terms with Amit Mishra’s injury, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is on the cusp of a pretty impressive feat. Kohli is only 10 runs away from becoming the first Indian batsmen to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli currently has scored 9880 runs from 270 T20 innings. With the RCB captain finally getting some runs under his belt against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, could Kohli make the occasion even bigger tonight?





17:26 hrs IST Delhi Capitals’ official statement on injured Amit Mishra “Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery.”





17:19 hrs IST IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live Score: Some interesting nuggets - Rishabh Pant needs to effect 4 dismissals to complete 50 Wicketkeeping dismissals for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. - Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is three strikes away from completing 200 T20 wickets - If AB de Villiers is able to take five catches, he will complete a century of those in the IPL





17:12 hrs IST Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins the Injured Premier League too Doubts were lingering over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury ever since he pulled out of his run up and left the field against Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner appeared apprehensive, and now the bad news has arrived. Bhuvneshwar has sustained a hip injury and has been ruled out of the IPL 2020, the second SRH bowler after Mitchell Marsh to have his IPL season cut short.





17:05 hrs IST Couldn’t agree more with Harsha Bhogle





16:58 hrs IST News coming in: Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 News coming in just now that Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra will take no further part in the Indian Premier League 2020 owing to a tendon injury. Mishra sustained the injury to his bowling arm during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he’d bowled only two overs. A team official said it is serious enough to rule him out of the remainder of IPL 2020. We wish him a speedy recovery!





16:51 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Updates: Meanwhile, in the last five games... ...It’s RCB who’ve had the better of DC. They lead 3-2 in their last five encounters. Safe to say that the Capitals made the most of RCB’s poor run last season, but before that, RCB had DC’s number twice in 2018 and the second time they faced each other a year before in 2017.





16:44 hrs IST RCB vs DD: What happened the last time? The last time Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals faced each other, it was the Capitals that emerged triumphant. DC beat RCB by 16 runs in Match 46 of last year’s IPL. Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had lifted the Capitals to 187/5, in reply to which RCB scored 171/7.





16:37 hrs IST RCB ahead in head-to-head battles Well, this may be a bit of a surprise. While most of the IPL teams are pretty much neck-and-neck, barring Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight games, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good 13-8 record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Out of the 23 matches played between the two, 21 have produced results, with one abandoned and another resulting in a tie.



