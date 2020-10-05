IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Ricky Ponting explains reason behind Prithvi Shaw’s hitting form

Delhi Capitals got off to a fantastic start on Monday in Dubai after Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl. DC opener Prithvi Shaw went on to smash five fours and 2 sixes to give his team a fiery beginning alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Unfortunately, Shaw got off a top edge on a short one from Mohammed Siraj and it was caught by AB de Villiers behind the stumps. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Shaw departed after scoring 42 runs in 23 balls, but his contribution certainly set the platform for Delhi to post a big total.

Speaking to cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen during the match on Star Sports network, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting praised the youngster.

“It was very pleasing today to see Prithvi Shaw, we are starting to see the real class of the top order players in the IPL. He is technically very good, he is very good against fast bowling and spin bowling. He’s got us off to another good start today,” Ponting said.

Pietersen, then, questioned Ponting about the change in technique in Shaw’s batting style. In response, Ponting said that Shaw has analysed his games in last couple of years and has worked on his batting.

“Yeah, he has analysed his game in the last couple of years. His backfoot has gone to leg stump. I do talk to him a little bit but he’s a pretty simple character and you don’t want to overcoach anyone, especially in this sort of format, especially when someone has that sort of talent.

“You don’t want to coach what they have out of them. I think he understands, he has made a few adjustments, where he is probably batting more towards off stumps. That back foot going towards leg side. He is in super touch. He has shown in last couple of days what role he plays for the team,” Ponting added.