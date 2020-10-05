IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Top spot on IPL points table on line; Royal Challengers Bangalore expect ‘tough game’ against Delhi Capitals

As Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore against the team from the city that he was born in, at stake will be the top spot in the points table. Kohli has hurt Delhi Capitals, earlier Delhi Daredevils, in the past with his beating but he would know that the Delhi side is much stronger now.

Ricky Ponting’s DC are serious title contenders this season and that is something the players have managed to establish with their performances so far in the IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer has been leading from the front with the bat and the experienced bowling and batting line-up has delivered so far.

RCB themselves have managed to get off to a bright start despite their shortcomings in the bowling department but team director Mike Hesson knows his wards are in for a stiff fight on Monday when they take on the Capitals in Dubai.

“We know we are in for a tough game. We are familiar with the Dubai wicket. The way they (Delhi) are structured, they look to come hard at you. They have some good spinners, Ashwin and Mishra are bowling nicely, I think it’s their pace that will challenge us,” Hesson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

“Throughout the four games, we have done all different disciplines well, Virat Kohli and de Villiers at three and four certainly helps. I think the game against Rajasthan Royals was very clinical and if we play another game like that, we will ourselves a good chance. Different people have stood up for us in different games, we are not reliant on the same people,” he added.

Coach Simon Katich too acknowledged the fact that DC have made huge strides in terms of improving their performance and said that going to the top of the points table is a huge incentive for both teams

“Delhi are a very good team, they have been progressing well over the last few years, they got into the playoffs last year, they are very good Indian and overseas talent. We know it will be a great match, I know the incentive is there to take the top spot in the IPL standings,” head coach Simon Katich said.

“I think in the game against Rajasthan, we improved our sharpness in the field, we took some good catches. I don’t think we haven’t played a perfect game yet, Rajasthan match was close to a perfect game. The spirit stood out for us in the games which were close, the boys have never given up and it was a good thing to see,” he added.