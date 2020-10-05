IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach huge T20 milestone

Sections
IPL 2020: On reaching the individual score of 10, Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of the IPL with 5,502 runs in 181 games, completed 9,000 runs in T20s.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli achieved a huge T20 milestone on Monday after he reached the double figures against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday. Kohli, who roared back to form in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, with an unbeaten 72 to help his side chase down a total of 159 in Abu Dhabi, started the game in the same vein of form.

In the first ball of the fourth over, Kohli struck a boundary off Harshal Patel to take his individual score to 10. On reaching the score, Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of the IPL with 5,512* runs in 181 games, completed 9,000 runs in T20s. Doing so, he became the first Indian player to get to the landmark. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Overall Kohli is the 7th batsman to get to 9000 T20 runs, only after Chris Gayle (13,296), Kieron Pollard (10,370), Shoaib Malik (9,926), Brendon McCullum (9,922), David Warner (9,451) and Aaron Finch (9,148).

After winning the toss, RCB captain Kohli elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. After coming on to bat, DC saw Prithvi Shaw giving a cracking start, scoring 42 runs in 23 balls.

Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 53 runs in 26 balls to help take DC’s total to 196/4 in 20 overs, setting a target of 197 for RCB to chase.

