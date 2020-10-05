IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: With 197th appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli breaks world record in T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli broke a world record as soon as he came out for the toss against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2020 match in Dubai. Kohli became the most-capped player for a single team in T20 cricket. Kohli is turning up for his 197th match for RCB, which is the most by any player for a single T20 team. The RCB captain went past James Hildreth, who has played 196 T20 matches for Somerset. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

MS Dhoni and Samit Patel are tied at the third spot. Both have played 189 matches for Chennai Super Kings and Nottinghamshire, respectively.

Kohli, who had been out of form at the start of IPL 2020, scored an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals to lead his side to an eight-wicket victory. This is RCB’s best start to the season since IPL 2013, with three wins in four games.

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss against DC and elected to bowl in Dubai. Speaking at the toss, Kohli explained the reasons for choosing to field.

“We’ll bowl first. Same pitch as yesterday. With the dew in, you’re really not out of the game when batting second,” Kohli explained.

Talking about the changes in his team, he further added: “Unfortunately, Zampa is out. Moeen Ali comes in. Mann misses out, Siraj comes in.”

“I’m glad that I was able to make a contribution. I have been playing with that expectations for 7-8 years, nothing new. I take a lot of pride in going out there and playing. He’s (Devdutt) someone who has come and taken the tournament by storm. We have won those crucial moments in the first four matches. Three wins early on will allow you to play positively,” Kohli said.