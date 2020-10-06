IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virender Sehwag explains how Delhi Capitals confounded Delhi boy Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a huge defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Monday in the Indian Premier League 2020. Chasing a total of 197 in Dubai, RCB could only put on 137/9 in 20 overs and saw themselves losing the contest by 59 runs. It was a complete performance from Delhi, who did not let Virat Kohli-led RCB get into the contest for even one moment.

In a video show uploaded on his Facebook titled ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a quirky take on how Delhi Capitals confounded Virat Kohli and picked up the win. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“It was as if Delhi’s score has been suffocated. To fix it, ‘Special Agent’ Marcus Stoinis and ‘Atom Bomb’ Rishabh Pant arrived in. It was as if both of them saved Delhi’s government from falling. It seemed as if Stoinis had quarrelled at home and come in to bat and took out all the anger on Bangalore bowler’s and the ball. Agent Stoinis’ successful operation took Delhi to 195,” Sehwag said.

“I am looking for the misfortune haunting Bangalore. It’s been haunting Cheeku’s (Virat Kohli’s) team for so long. It seemed like Bangalore was finally rid of it but it came back suddenly. Embarrassed Kohli’s team in front of Delhi. Ruined all the fun. Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi has come on the top of IPL 2020 points table”.

“After Aaron Finch, Nortje got AB de Villiers. Then even Moeen Ali left. Having lost Jay, Veeru and Chachaji (Moeen Ali), Cheeku’s condition was again like Thakur from Sholay,” he said.

“Rabada then got Virat Kohli and showed all the other batsmen that he is not a bowler but a road roller.

“So, the moral of the story is that even though Virat Kohli is from Delhi but it was Delhi itself yesterday which confounded Kohli,” Sehwag concluded.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.