Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:25 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 28th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 78/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 37 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Andre Russell bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The 8th over was bowled by Andre Russell which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.



Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
Oct 12, 2020 20:45 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
Oct 12, 2020 20:48 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Oct 12, 2020 20:12 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 12, 2020 20:49 IST
Facebook will ban Holocaust denial or distortion content: Mark Zuckerberg
Oct 12, 2020 20:50 IST
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
Oct 12, 2020 20:45 IST
Ancient statues emerge from the shadows in blockbuster Rome show
Oct 12, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.