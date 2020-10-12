Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KKR and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:49 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 28th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 111/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.



8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

4 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 148 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
Oct 12, 2020 20:45 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
Oct 12, 2020 20:48 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Oct 12, 2020 20:12 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 12, 2020 20:49 IST
Facebook will ban Holocaust denial or distortion content: Mark Zuckerberg
Oct 12, 2020 20:50 IST
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
Oct 12, 2020 20:45 IST
Ancient statues emerge from the shadows in blockbuster Rome show
Oct 12, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.