IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 28th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 111/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

4 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 148 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL