IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 28th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at SHARJAH. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 41 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 8 runs from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

