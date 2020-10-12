IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 28th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 194 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 83 runs without losing any wicket. AB de Villiers was the highest scorer with 73 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli who contributed 100 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four to ensure 18 runs came off the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four to ensure 19 runs came off the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Andre Russell and it was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 12 runs from the over.

Andre Russell bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 17 runs from the over.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase down the target of 195 at 9.8 runs per over.

