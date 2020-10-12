IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 61 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Washington Sundar bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.1. At the same stage, RCB were 78/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 134 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.4.

