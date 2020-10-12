Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 61 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Washington Sundar bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.1. At the same stage, RCB were 78/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 134 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Woman turns car into flower shop in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s why
Oct 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Bullets replace beautiful in Chandigarh as gangs hold sway over city
Oct 12, 2020 23:18 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.