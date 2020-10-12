Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KKR and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.



Isuru Udana bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 15 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over was bowled by Chris Morris which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.0. At the same stage, RCB were 111/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 105 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 21.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Woman turns car into flower shop in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s why
Oct 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Bullets replace beautiful in Chandigarh as gangs hold sway over city
Oct 12, 2020 23:18 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.