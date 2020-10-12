IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Isuru Udana bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 15 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over was bowled by Chris Morris which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.0. At the same stage, RCB were 111/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 105 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 21.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL