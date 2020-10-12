Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KKR and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:16 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 28th match of IPL 2020 by 82 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted for a total of 112 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer with 34 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill who contributed 28 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.



4 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Isuru Udana bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face KXIP at Sharjah whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will meet MI in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Gurugram air quality enters ‘poor’ zone for first time this season
Oct 12, 2020 23:48 IST
Pay staff salaries or hand over hospitals, Delhi govt tells MCDs
Oct 12, 2020 23:47 IST
North MCD doctors urge L-G to file FIR over unpaid salaries
Oct 12, 2020 23:46 IST
HSVP rakes in ₹250 crore from auctions of plots
Oct 12, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.