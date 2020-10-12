RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Virat Kohli-led RCB look to continue winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Here comes another cracker of a contest in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kolkatat Knight Riders in the 28th game of the tournament in Sharjah. Unlike previous seasons, Virat Kohli & Co. isn’t lagging in the initial phase of the league. The unit has been ticking all the boxes and would continue the momentum tonight. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has returned among runs. However, Sunil Narine’s action and Andre Russell’s knee injury remains KKR’ major concern. The Caribbean duo has been crucial with the ball in death overs and the situation could turn any way if two key players operate at less than their capacities.

