ipl-2020-live-kkr-vs-rcb-live-streaming-where-how-to-watch-indian-premier-league-match-uae-online-disney-plus-hotstar-tv

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RCB vs KKR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

RCB Captain Virat Kohli and KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik. (PTI)

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams are on 8 points from 6 matches and have a chance to equal the points tally of table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. KKR and RCB are coming off impressive wins in their last matches and would hope to continue their winning run in IPL 2020.

READ | RCB vs KKR Preview: Will Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy acumen stop the in-form Virat Kohli?

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs KKR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Stadium.

READ | KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Question on Russell’s fitness may force KKR to make a couple of changes



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Same winning combination for Royal Challengers Bangalore

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

