IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 31st match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at SHARJAH. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 49 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the 1st over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 10 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six.

The 5th over was bowled by Arshdeep Singh which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 196 runs.

