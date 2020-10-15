IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 172 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

4 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 15 runs from the over.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, RCB were 122/3. Kings XI Punjab need 46 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.2.

