RCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RCB look to continue winning spree against KXIP

IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to face Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The last time they locked horns, KXIP emerged as the winners. That was the only victory they managed in this season as the story changed thereafter.Kings XI Punjab put a dominant show in that match, but have been failing to win any of their 5 games since.With time running out already, KL Rahul & Co desperately need to bounce back against a balanced RCB who would seek revenge for their previous loss. Unlike previous season, RCB is currently one of the top four teams. Be it batting or bowling, Kohli’s boys have been ticking all the boxes. The same would be expected tonight so that they can sail past an ailing KXIP.

Follow the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 live updates here: