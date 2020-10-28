Sections
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:41 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 48th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 129/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.



James Pattinson bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

16 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

