Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:35 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 117 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal and it was an expensive one as13 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Dale Steyn and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.



Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 14th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.8. At the same stage, RCB were 129/2. Mumbai Indians need 48 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
MI vs RCB highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 5 wickets
Oct 28, 2020 23:11 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST
Ludhiana MC chief asks officials to expedite solid waste management projects
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST
HC dismisses plea against Bathinda varsity’s selection process for vice-chancellor
Oct 28, 2020 23:30 IST
Man dies, kin ransack Navi Mumbai hospital, assault staff
Oct 28, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.