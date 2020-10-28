IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 36 runs without the loss of any wicket. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started the chase for Mumbai Indians and are still on the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

10 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Dale Steyn which was an expensive one.

6 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

10 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Dale Steyn which was an expensive one.

Washington Sundar bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.2. At the same stage, RCB were 42/0. Mumbai Indians need 129 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL