IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between MI and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:01 IST

Mumbai Indians have won the 48th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest scorer with 79 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya who contributed 51 runs to the innings.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Dale Steyn and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.



Chris Morris bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Mohammed Siraj bowled only 1 ball in the 20th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face SRH at Sharjah whereas Mumbai Indians will meet DC in their respective next matches.

