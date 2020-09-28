IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, death overs highlights

At the end of the first innings of the 10th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 201 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 78 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. AB de Villiers was the highest scorer with 55 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch who contributed 81 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four scoring 18 runs from the over.

The 18th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

James Pattinson bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 3 sixes scoring 20 runs from the over.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 202 at 10.1 runs per over.

