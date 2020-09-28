Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:58 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 10th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is currently on at DUBAI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 49 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson. RCB batsmen hit a four.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six.



9 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 196 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Padikkal brings up his fifty, De Villiers on fire
Sep 28, 2020 20:49 IST

latest news

India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to hold virtual meet to review ties
Sep 28, 2020 20:50 IST
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Sep 28, 2020 20:50 IST
New California fire scorches wine country near San Francisco
Sep 28, 2020 20:47 IST
Biodiversity by the Bay: Mumbai’s green gems plotted on a
Sep 28, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.