Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between RCB and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 10th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 123/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.



14 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit 2 sixes.

Krunal Pandya bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers brings up his fifty with monster six
Sep 28, 2020 21:05 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administrator for strict action against protesters violating Covid safety norms
Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam’s only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away in Australia at 83
Sep 28, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy and all the latest news
Sep 28, 2020 20:59 IST
Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief
Sep 28, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.