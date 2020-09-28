IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

At the end of 15 overs of the 10th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 123/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

14 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit 2 sixes.

Krunal Pandya bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

