IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:22 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 10th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 85/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

10 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.



The 9th over was bowled by Trent Boult. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

4 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 170 runs.

