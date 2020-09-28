IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma 10 runs away from joining Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in 5000 club

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of joining Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina in the list of players with 5000 or more runs in the Indian Premier League.

When MI take on RCB in IPL on Wednesday, Rohit will be 10 runs shy to become only the third member of the elite 5000-club in the IPL. Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL with 4990 runs.

Raina and Kohli are the only two players to cross the 5000 mark in IPL. While Kohli has scored 5427 runs in 179 matches at an average of 37.42, Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Rohit, who became only the fourth member of the 200 IPL sixes club in the previous game against KKR, also needs one more six to take his total tally of sixes for Mumbai Indians to 150. He will become only the 2nd player to hit 150 sixes after Kieron Pollard (177).

Rohit began the IPL with a score of 12 against Chennai Super Kings but hit back form when he scored a match-winning 80 against Kolkata Knight Riders last Wednesday.