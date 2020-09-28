IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd player after Kieron Pollard to hit 150 sixes for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the second batsmen for his team to hit 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League. The only other batsmen to hit 150 sixes for MI is West Indian Kieron Pollard. Rohit achieved the feat when he smashed Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Isuru Udana for a six in the very first over of the game. But Rohit could not contribute much to the scoreboard as he departed soon after. Rohit scored only 8 runs as he was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the 2nd over.

Rohit had recently joined the 200 IPL sixes club when he hit Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit became only the fourth member of the 200 IPL sixes club after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

However, Rohit failed to join the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina in the list of players with 5000 or more runs in the IPL. Before the MI vs RCB match in Dubai, Rohit needed only 10 runs to become only the third member of the elite 5000-club in the IPL. And it looked like would bring that up easily when he was batting on 8. But held out to Sundar and could not achieve the feat..

IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs MI

Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in IPLwith 4998 runs.

Raina and Kohli are the only two players before Rohit to cross the 5000 mark in IPL. While Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.19, Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Rohit began the IPL with a score of 12 against Chennai Super Kings but hit back form when he scored a match-winning 80 against Kolkata Knight Riders last Wednesday.