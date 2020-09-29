IPL 2020: Tell me one thing that he can’t do - Washington Sundar talks about AB de Villiers

Moving over Josh Philippe, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fielded AB de Villiers behind the stumps against Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 29 in Dubai. It was for the first time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that de Villiers kept wickets while his teammates wondered if there is any job in the world that he cannot do.

The former South African skipper played a crucial knock, hammering a 24-ball half-century. Later, he took the wicket-keeping responsibilities and did an exceptional job. AB bagged the Man of the Match award for his scintillating performance and his teammate Washington Sundar was in awe of his multitasking skills.

READ | IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma explains why he didn’t send Ishan Kishan to bat in Super Over

“Tell me one thing that he cannot do, whatever the team needs him to do he will do, he will be more than happy to do and he has been doing that for so many years for RCB,” Sundar said.

“It adds a lot of balance and he behind the wickets also gives bowlers a lot of thought process and he adds a lot of value to the team,” he added.

On Monday evening, over 400 runs were scored in the RCB vs MI clash while Sundar returned with amazing figures of 1/12.

On his stellar show with the ball, Sundar said, “I did some planning coming to this game and I was happy that I was given this role, and I enjoy bowling in power-play. It is all the more fun when two great batsmen are playing and when you have got two fielders outside the circle.”

“(I am) very glad that the captain has got so much confidence (for me),” he added.