LIVE BLOG RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals eye top spot IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR: With 18 runs from three matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has had a torrid start to the Indian Premier League 2020, but he would be keen to end his barren run and get some useful scores when... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 03, 2020 13:34 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): It’s time for the first double-header of the IPL and to kick off a Bumper Saturday, we have the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The Royals were going all guns blazing with back-to-back victories, but a 37-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders was a bit of a setback. RCB on the other hand, recovered from the beating they took at the hands of Kings XI Punjab by edging defending champions Mumbai Indians in a match that was decided in the Super Over. What makes the first match of Saturday’s double-header even more exciting is the fact that it pits two of the world’s finest batsmen against each other - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. As we’re all aware, there’s plenty of history between the two. Follow RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Live here: 13:33 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live, RCB vs RR: The importance of 82 runs for Virat Kohli If he scores 82 runs against Rajasthan Royals today, RCB captain Virat Kohli will become the first Indian batsman to enter the 9000-run club in T20 cricket. Overall, he will become the seventh in the world.



13:26 hrs IST RR’s bowling a concern? Despite conceding over 200 runs in their first two games, the Rajasthan Royals are bound to fret over their bowlers, who have combined to pick up 14 wickets in three matches. It’s the second least by a team in IPL 2020.





13:19 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: Like Michael Scott in The Office would say, “It’s happening, it’s happening”





13:14 hrs IST What could RCB’s XI look like? All-rounder Chris Morris is yet to get a game in the IPL due to his side strain, but as per reports, he seems to be recovering well. If the RCB management considers him fit to play, who do you think he will replace? Adam Zampa or Isuru Udana? Because rest assured, Finch and de Villiers are going nowhere.





13:07 hrs IST Individual milestones up for grabs - Provided he plays, Dale Steyn will need three dismissals to completing 100 wickets in IPL. - English all-rounde Tom Curran is 43 runs runs away from 1000 T20s runs. - Royals captain Steve Smith needs 3 sixes to completing 100 sixes in T20.





13:00 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Updates: Time for RR fans to rejoice?





12:56 hrs IST Stokes on his way to the UAE? Well, if the latest reports are to be believes, all-rounder Ben Stokes is on his way to the UAE from New Zealand and will join his Rajasthan Royals teammates on Sunday. Upon his arrival, Stokes will undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine.





12:49 hrs IST How the last five games ended... Rajasthan Royals have beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore three times in the last five matches, one of which was abandoned due to rain, which means only once has RCB gotten the better of RR in their previous five encounters.





12:44 hrs IST Head-to-head record Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 20 IPL matches before this and RR enjoy a slight 10-8 advantage over RCB. Two games have finished in draws and one ended in no-result.





12:37 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs RR: How will this rivalry pan out? Remember the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy? When things went out of control between Kohli and Smith? The brain-freeze, the excessive chirping, and the famous Smith impersonation from Ishant Sharma... It’s no secret that Virat Kohli and Steve Smith do not share the best of friendships. But having said that, it was quite something to see Kohli stand up for Smith when he got booed during the India-Australia World Cup match last year. Things may have mellowed a little but do not miss Kohli’s reaction if Smith loses his wicket today.



