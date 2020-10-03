RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals eye top spot

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR: With 18 runs from three matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has had a torrid start to the Indian Premier League 2020, but he would be keen to end his barren run and get some useful scores when...
IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): It’s time for the first double-header of the IPL and to kick off a Bumper Saturday, we have the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The Royals were going all guns blazing with back-to-back victories, but a 37-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders was a bit of a setback. RCB on the other hand, recovered from the beating they took at the hands of Kings XI Punjab by edging defending champions Mumbai Indians in a match that was decided in the Super Over. What makes the first match of Saturday’s double-header even more exciting is the fact that it pits two of the world’s finest batsmen against each other - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. As we’re all aware, there’s plenty of history between the two.
All-rounder Chris Morris is yet to get a game in the IPL due to his side strain, but as per reports, he seems to be recovering well. If the RCB management considers him fit to play, who do you think he will replace? Adam Zampa or Isuru Udana? Because rest assured, Finch and de Villiers are going nowhere.
- Provided he plays, Dale Steyn will need three dismissals to completing 100 wickets in IPL.
- English all-rounde Tom Curran is 43 runs runs away from 1000 T20s runs.
- Royals captain Steve Smith needs 3 sixes to completing 100 sixes in T20.
Well, if the latest reports are to be believes, all-rounder Ben Stokes is on his way to the UAE from New Zealand and will join his Rajasthan Royals teammates on Sunday. Upon his arrival, Stokes will undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine.
Rajasthan Royals have beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore three times in the last five matches, one of which was abandoned due to rain, which means only once has RCB gotten the better of RR in their previous five encounters.
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 20 IPL matches before this and RR enjoy a slight 10-8 advantage over RCB. Two games have finished in draws and one ended in no-result.
Remember the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy? When things went out of control between Kohli and Smith? The brain-freeze, the excessive chirping, and the famous Smith impersonation from Ishant Sharma... It’s no secret that Virat Kohli and Steve Smith do not share the best of friendships. But having said that, it was quite something to see Kohli stand up for Smith when he got booed during the India-Australia World Cup match last year. Things may have mellowed a little but do not miss Kohli’s reaction if Smith loses his wicket today.
Hello and welcome dear readers! The time has finally come. The IPL 2020 will host its first double-header, and to kick things off, we couldn’t have hoped for a fixture more exciting fixture than the one between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. This will be the 15th match of the IPL 2020 and it will pit Virat Kohli against Steve Smith. How about that for a rivalry. So much history between these two men and the teams they’ll be leading would be eager to set the equation straight. In terms of points, there’s nothing to separate these two teams, but form wise, the edge may just go to the Royals. Who will emerge supreme today? Stay tuned, we’re getting closer to the action.