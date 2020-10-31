IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 52nd match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 61/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 32 runs without losing any wicket.

1 run came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

9 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 122 runs.

