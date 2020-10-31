IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Sections
The big clash between SRH and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:44 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 52nd match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 93/4. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem.

The 12th over was bowled by Rashid Khan which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Jason Holder bowled the 15th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

