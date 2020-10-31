IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 52nd match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at SHARJAH. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Jason Holder bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 3rd over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

11 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 116 runs.

