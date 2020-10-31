IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Sections
The big clash between SRH and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:10 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 52nd match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 120 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 27 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Josh Philippe was the highest scorer with 32 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Josh Philippe and AB de Villiers who contributed 43 runs to the innings.

6 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 17th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 18th over was bowled by T Natarajan which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.



5 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 121 at 6.0 runs per over.

