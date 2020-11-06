Sections
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Nov 06, 2020

Chasing a target of 132 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 60 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

5 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

13 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

Adam Zampa bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.



5 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

1 run and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Adam Zampa where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.0. At the same stage, RCB were 54/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 72 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.2.

