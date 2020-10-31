IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sections
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 121 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 74 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Isuru Udana and it was an expensive one as 7 runs came off the over.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.



The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Isuru Udana who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who had a decent over as 3 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.4. At the same stage, RCB were 61/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 47 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 4.7.

