Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:42 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 132 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 87 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Adam Zampa who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Moeen Ali where he kept things tight.



9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Adam Zampa where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 5.8. At the same stage, RCB were 93/4. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 45 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Nov 06, 2020 22:57 IST
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Nov 06, 2020 23:16 IST
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
Nov 06, 2020 23:37 IST

latest news

Crackers banned: Now over to enforcement
Nov 06, 2020 23:34 IST
No school due to Covid-19 pandemic may mean no study for rural students across Maharashtra, warn experts
Nov 06, 2020 23:34 IST
Chemical test of firecrackers shows presence of toxic metals; unsafe for health says Mumbai-based NGO
Nov 06, 2020 23:32 IST
Heavyweights in fray in final phase of Bihar polls
Nov 06, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.