IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 132 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 35 runs for the loss of one wicket. David Warner and Shreevats Goswami started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad, with David Warner still at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj and it was an expensive one as 9 runs came off the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.0. At the same stage, RCB were 23/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 97 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.5.

Follow live score and updates from IPL