IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: ‘He is our banker,’ David Warner ‘running out of superlatives’ for SRH batsman

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their winning run on Friday as they overcame a stiff challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore to make it to the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020. SRH looked to out of the competition after their defeat to Kings XI Punjab but they have since turned around their season with three emphatic victories. After defeating RCB by 6 wickets, SRH will now play Delhi Capitals on Sunday for a chance to play Mumbai Indians for the title.

It wasn’t an easy run-chase for SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Although they needed just 132 runs, SRH found it difficult in the middle. But Kane Williamson came to their rescue in the crucial stage as he slammed an unbeaten fifty to ease SRH nerves and take them to the virtual semi-finals. SRH were reeling at 67/4 in their run-chase but Williamson gave stability to them and stuck around at one end. He found an able partner in Jason Holder.

SRH captain David Warner was elated with the effort from Williamson and called him the banker of the team.

“Kane is our banker. He manages to stick in there and plays the pressure innings. I am running out of superlatives for these two blokes (Rashid and KW). With the class of the batting line up (speaking about how RCB’s batsmen struggled), you knew that wicket had something in it. The boys bowled fantastically well in the middle overs. It is too early to say. We obviously have Delhi to play. We have been talking about their world-class bowling side. But I am excited.”

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder starred for Hyderabad, taking three wickets as they restricted Bangalore to 131-7, then combined with Kane Williamson to win with two balls left. Holder hit the winning boundary in an unbeaten 24. Williamson, the New Zealand captain, was 50 not out.

Their poise and experience at the end was key.

Bangalore’s 131-7 total looked poor. But its bowlers made it look possible to defend.

Medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj removed opening batsmen Sreevats Goswami for a duck and David Warner for 17. Legspinner Adam Zampa claimed Manish Pandey for 24, and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal got Priyam Garg on 7 at 67-4 in the 12th over.

Holder went in the middle to join Williamson, who was battling on 13 from 23 balls after 13 overs.

But Zampa, 1-12, and Chahal, 1-24, were done, and the batsmen slowly took charge.

They needed 28 runs to win from 18 balls, and took 10 from Navdeep Saini then nine from Siraj.

With nine runs needed from the last over bowled by Saini, Williamson hit a single for his fifty, then Holder hit the third ball to the long off boundary and the fourth past point to the fence for the win.

