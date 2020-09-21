IPL 2020 - RCB vs SRH: Devdutt Padikkal slams fifty on debut, all you need to know about RCB’s new opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad had an interesting start as fans were left surprised by RCB’s choice of openers. While new recruit Aaron Finch was expected to open the batting, Indian cricket fans expected Virat Kohli to come out along with the Aussie.

Instead, it was youngster Devdutt Padikkal who walked out to bat. The tall left-hander is a highly rated young star whom a lot of cricket pundits have named as a player watch out for this season. And the youngster was immediately in the middle of all the action as took the attack to the SRH bowlers

After a quiet first over in the face of some disciplined bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Padikkal cut loose against Sandeep Sharma and hit two boundaries. He then took on Bhuvi too and smashed a boundary off the third over.

Padikkal showed his class in the fourth over as he slammed three boundaries off the over of newcomer Natarajan. He just stood tall and delivered on both sides of the wicket. He slammed Mitchell Marsh straight down the ground to showcase the full array of his strokes.

He would go on to score a half-century, before losing his wicket to Vijay Shankar on the last delivery of the 11th over.

The attacking batsman came into the spotlight after scoring 580 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in 2019, India’s domestic T20 tournament. The Karnataka batsman was the leading run getter in the tournament by a big margin and scored the runs at an average of 64 and a whopping strike rate of above 175.

The 20-year old Karnataka batsman had a brilliant first season in domestic cricket, scoring more than 900 runs in first class cricket and averaged close to 60 in List A format.