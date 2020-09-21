IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Virat Kohli is back! The India captain will return to cricket after a wait of over six months when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League in the UAE. RCB had finished with a wooden spoon in the last season and all eyes will once again be on Kohli to deliver the goods this time around. RCB are yet to win a title - and Kohli will be eager to finally get one under his belt. Sunrisers Hyderabad featuring David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, are not an easy team to beat though. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Also read: ‘What they’ve lacked is bowlers’: Kevin Pietersen highlights RCB’s perennial weakness

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (September 21).

Also read: KXIP coach Anil Kumble reacts after super over loss to Delhi Capitals

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.