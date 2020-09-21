IPL 2020 - RCB vs SRH: ‘What they’ve lacked is bowlers’, says Kevin Pietersen highlighting RCB’s perennial weakness

As Royal Challengers Bangalore start yet another Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign, all eyes are on captain Virat Kohli and his team and speculations are rife about whether this will be the year when they win the league. RCB have reached three finals, and have lost them all. The last one coming in 2016, when Kohli had a stand out year as he slammed more than 1000 runs to take his team to the summit clash. But in the final they were outdone by Sunrisers Hyderabad and it is the same team against whom they start their campaign

One of the major reasons why Kohli’s team faces so much scrutiny is that they have had big names in their ranks over the years. But most of those big names have been batting superstars, which includes AB de Villiers and the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson and many others.

The team’s main worry has been their weak bowling attack and that is something they have failed to fix over the years. As another season beckons, the question mark over their bowling arsenal continues to hover.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been a great performer for RCB, the team lacks depth in the bowling attack and that is something which was outlined by former England captain and IPL superstar Kevin Pietersen.

“I don’t know how many IPLs I have done now, sitting here and previewing every single one of them. It’s always that question about RCB and can they do it. Now, they are proven performers with the bat, they can bat and are brilliant with the bat. They have the greatest batsman, the greatest modern-day batsman that’s in their team, they’ve got the second greatest modern-day batman that’s in their team as well. They form a formidable batting partnership and I stress the batting partnership because what they’ve lacked is bowlers,” Pietersen said while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show BYJU’s Cricket LIVE.

“Last year, when Dale Steyn came over, having lost a number of games in a row, they got a fast bowler and they started to win a couple of games. So, the strength and depth that they would have brought into that, the acquisition of Adam Zampa as well has been good,” he added.

The likes of Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini are also in the team and Kohli would expect his bowlers to do the job for the team this season, so that the team’s batting firepower can get some support and the team makes the play-offs.